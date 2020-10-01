Home Depot offers ceiling fans, LED lighting, more up to 50% off today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off ceiling fans and lighting. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Monte Carlo Orville 60-inch LED Ceiling Fan for $259. That’s down from the original $850 price tag and regular $400 going rate. We previously saw it for around $300. This model offers an ultra-modern design that’s sleek, offers three blades, and an integrated 18W LED downlight. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more in today’s sale.

You can dive into the rest of Home Depot’s sale here for more deals on ceiling fans and lighting. You’ll find a wide range of accessories for your home on sale today, including those meant for specific rooms of your house, like a kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom. Just be sure to act quickly, as some listing are beginning to sell out.

If you want to add smart home controls to your setup, consider going with this kit at $45. It works with existing smart home setups like Alexa to bring voice control, plus offers included smartphone features as well. Learn more here about how this system can expand your smart home.

Our home goods guide continues to be your one-stop location for all of the best deals on accessories for your space.

Monte Carlo Orville Modern Fan features:

Orville is a sleek piece of luxury. Its stylish 3 blade design fits nicely in modern decor. Orville offers three hand-carved 60 in. blades and a 18-Watt integrated LED downlight delivering 925 Lumens. Orville is reversible, comes with a handheld remote to switch between the six speeds and has four distinctive finish options. Orville LED is damp-rated.

