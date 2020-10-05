Some folks enjoy getting way ahead of holiday shopping madness, and Amazon doesn’t intend to miss out on any of those potential customers. The online marketplace has already unveiled several gift guides ranging from electronics to toys, but one of the most interesting surrounds Launchpad. This is where Amazon showcases innovative and exciting products that may otherwise fly under the radar. Continue reading to learn all about the Amazon Launchpad gift guide.

Amazon Launchpad gift guide offers a list of fresh and exciting present ideas

While the thought of present shopping may feel a bit early, it’s actually a good thing Amazon has launched these gift guides. This way you can find your favorite items and wait for savings to arrive on Prime Day or Black Friday. With both of these shopping discount frenzies striking so close to one another, there’s a great chance most products will see a markdown during one of the timeframes.

Of all Amazon’s gift guides, this is arguably where you’ll want to shop when thinking outside the box. Going this route should lead to a bit more shock and excitement when a completely unexpected present gets unwrapped.

Stocking stuffers

There are several categories in the Amazon Launchpad gift guide. One standout includes a list of stocking stuffers. This doesn’t mean that everything listed is a low-cost gift, but rather that it will be compact enough to fit inside of a stocking. Some of our favorite examples include Moment’s 58mm Tele Lens and Catalyst’s Premium AirPods Pro Case.

Smart ways to play

As we saw in Amazon’s toy guide, many of the most exciting gear for kids is brought to life with an array of smart capabilities. The smart ways to play section of the Amazon Launchpad gift guide embraces this with gusto. Toys from Osmo, Wonder Workshop, and littleBits take center stage alongside an abundance of toys from other brands.

50 under $50

In this section, Amazon highlights a bundle of unique present ideas all priced under $50. Unsurprisingly, Candela has made the cut, a product that caught our attention back in February. This candle-like light is both smart and rechargeable, making it a cinch to add ambience to any space.

Other highlighted products include the Cube Key Finder and Wacaco Portable Espresso Machine. Honestly, these unique present ideas only scratch the surface of what the Amazon Launchpad gift guide has in store. Peruse the entire 50 under $50 list to help ensure you have a quirky yet exciting batch of 2020 presents to give away.

