Score a 20-pack of AmazonBasics 48-inch Bungee Cords for just over $1 each

- Oct. 5th 2020 3:54 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering a 20-pack of its AmazonBasics 48-inch Bungee Cords for $22.44 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for an easy way to organize your garage or more securely transport something, these bungee cords are a solid solution worth keeping on-hand. Buyers will score each cord for $1.12 apiece, making this a bargain worth jumping on. Each bungee stretches up to 200%, reaching up to 8-feet in length. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not use a tad of today’s savings to snag 100 4-inch Zip Ties for under $2. The convenience of these shouldn’t be underestimated, making it worthwhile to always have some around the house. At less than $0.02 each, the value here is very hard to overlook.

Before you begin organizing, it may be a good idea to clean your gear off first. Thankfully we’ve spotted a nice deal on WORX’s Hydroshot Power Cleaner at $90. It typically sells for $119, allowing shoppers to scoop up $29 in savings. Buyers simply need to hook up a hose and attach the included battery to spray at up to 320-PSI.

AmazonBasics 48-inch Bungee Cord features:

  • 48 inch adjustable bungee cords for securing and tethering in outdoor areas
  • Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more
  • Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylen

