Get an effectively FREE Sam’s Club membership in the lead up to Black Friday

With Black Friday now in sight, you can now score a $45 account credit after sign-up of a new Sam’s Club membership. You’ll simply need to purchase a membership here for $45 and the Instant Savings will be added to your account within 72-hours. The credit expires within 60-days, making it eligible for Black Friday purchases. Going with today’s deal makes your membership effectively FREE just ahead of the big holiday shopping season. This is a great way to dive into the world of Sam’s Club and take advantage of everything the members-only storefront has to offer. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.

Go to this page at Sam’s Club to learn more about what benefits will be included in today’s deal for additional details. Sam’s Club is known for its wide range of products at warehouse pricing, including but not limited to electronics, home goods, food, and more.

Of course, we’re continuing to update our home goods guide throughout the week with all of the latest deals on everyday essentials.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer must be redeemed before October 11, 2020 in order to be eligible for the offer. Offer not valid for Sam’s Plus membership. Join now as a new Sam’s Club member for $45 (plus tax in some places) and receive a $45 Sam’s Club Gift Card. This offer is limited and may be terminated or changed at any time. You must be 18 years or older to purchase a membership and membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are nontransferable and are valid at all Sam’s Club locations nationwide. Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are not eligible for the offer. Primary memberships are valid for one year from the date of issue. Visit SamsClub.com/privacy to view our privacy policy. When joining in-club, gift card will be provided at the time membership card is issued. Only one gift card per primary member. Gift card may not be used to pay membership fee or any other select services. Auto-Renew: By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam’s Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Visit samsclub.com or a club or call 1-888-746-7726 for full terms or to cancel auto-renewal. Offer valid for a limited time only. One-time use only. Valid 8/11/2020 – 10/11/2020.

