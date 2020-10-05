Holy Stone’s Folding GPS Quadcopter sees 22% discount to new low of $125, more

- Oct. 5th 2020 11:38 am ET

0

Holy Stone (99% positive all-time feedback from 34,000+) via Amazon offers its HS270 Folding GPS Quadcopter for $124.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code LL78PHLI at checkout. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This quadcopter is an affordable way to get comfortable with piloting a drone before stepping up the big league with a DJI offering. It packs a foldable design for easily transporting in-between flight sessions, as well as a built-in HD camera that can livestream to your phone. Other notable features include return home functionality, the ability to set custom flight paths, and 18-minutes of flight per charge. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, VIPOutlet via eBay Daily Deals offers the certified refurbished DJI Mavic Mini S Drone for $269.14 shipped once added to your cart. Down from its $399 going rate in new condition, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date in any condition. Notable features here include a 3-axis motorized gimbal, HD camera, and 30-minute flight time. In our hands-on review, we said it was “a perfect drone for beginners and younger pilots looking to fly.” Includes a 90-day warranty.

A more affordable way to earn your wings would be the Ryze Tech Tello Mini Quadcopter for $99 at Amazon. This offering comes backed by a DJI partnership and a more affordable price tag. It delivers up to 13-minutes of flight time per charge and an even more compact design compared to the lead deal. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating

If you’re looking to upgrade your photography on the ground, right now the DJI Osmo Pocket  comes bundled with its official Expansion Kit for $285. Normally everything in this package would amount to $408, with this ongoing discount saving you $123 and marking one of the best values to date.

Holy Stone Folding GPS Quadcopter features:

Equipped with GPS positioning, the drone can automatically follow the pilots. When it is losing signal or power, or you press one key return, it will and fly back to take-off point automatically. Beside, you will have a easy start with functions like altitude hold, headless mode. Get worry free flight and have better shots!

Lorex Home Center

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service.
