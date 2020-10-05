Add premium storage to your home with Rivet’s Metal Basket Set: $51 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Metal Wire Basket Set for $51.28 shipped. Today’s deal shaves 21% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. This stylish basket set boasts a premium and modern appearance. You’ll score two storage solutions ranging from 11.75-inches tall and 1-foot in diameter to 13.75-inches in height and 13.75-inches around. These are great for storing everything from blankets to coffee table books, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego high-end aesthetics in favor of savings with this cotton rope basket for $18. This solution will get the job done, but is made from cotton rope instead of metal. Gray and white colors are used throughout, delivering a look that’s bound to blend well in most homes.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our roundup of furniture deals at Amazon. There you’ll find everything from TV stands to benches with pricing that starts at $70. Our favorite is Walker Edison’s 58-inch TV Console for $120, which is $30 off what you’d typically have to spend.

Amazon Rivet Metal Wire Basket Set features:

A delightful mix of elegance and streamlined efficiency, this metal wire basket comes in a set of two and is the perfect addition to any living room, dining room, or kitchen. Spruce up your living space and add a bit of organizational structure with these lovely pieces.

