Early Prime Day TV deals continue with HD and 4K displays on sale from $120

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is offering exclusive discounts for its members like this deal on Echo Show 5, but also a number of price drops on Fire OS-enabled TVs. Headlining is the Toshiba 32-inch Smart 720p HDTV for $119.99 shipped. You’ll just need to have a Prime membership to drop the price from the usual $180 going rate. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. While this display won’t be the cornerstone of your home theater setup, there’s still great value here for secondary spaces like a bedroom or den. Notable features here include a 32-inch HD display and three HDMI inputs. Baked-in Fire OS functionality ensures that you’ll be able to stream all of your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, and many other services. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need a 4K display? Pick up the Toshiba 55-inch Smart UHDTV with Fire OS for $299.99. This Prime-only deal drops from the regular $450 price tag and is a new Amazon all-time low by $50. This model delivers a 55-inch panel with three HDMI inputs and all of the best Fire OS features seen in the lead deal above. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Catch all the details on Prime Day right here in our announcement coverage from last week.

Toshiba Fire OS HDTV features:

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!