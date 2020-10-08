Amazon has ILIFE robot vacuums/mops more than $75 off with deals from $143

- Oct. 8th 2020 7:55 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ILIFE via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its robotic vacuums. One standout is the ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum for $159.99 shipped. Originally $280, this model tends to sell in the $226 range and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside the multi-floor vacuum itself, it also ships with an ElectroWall (to ensure it only cleans your desired areas), all of the necessary accessories, a charging dock, and a remote control. However, it will connect with your Wi-Fi network for app control with cleaning schedules, can be used with Alexa via compatible devices, and features up to 120-minutes of runtime per charge. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals below.

Also on sale in today’s Gold Box and a great alternative to the lead deal above, you can score the ILIFE V8s 2-in-1 Mopping Robot Vacuum down at $142.99 shipped. Regularly $220, today’s offer is $77 in savings and the lowest total we can find. While this one doesn’t feature the advanced ElectroWall navigation features, it will also mop your floors after sweeping up. Also rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

We also have some great deals running on Roborock’s laser-guided S5 MAX Robotic Vacuums from $300. But be sure to check out some of the new models from iRobot and the DEEBOT T8 Robotic with auto-empty dock while you’re at it.

More on the ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum:

  • SMART PANOVIEW NAVIGATION – increase efficiency and avoid missing areas.
  • WI-FI CONNECTED APP – provides easy operation from your phone( A secured 2.4GHz WiFi network is required)
  • CELLULAR DUSTBIN – greatly reduces the frequency of filter replacement and dust box cleaning
  • ELECTROWALL – ensuring it cleans only the areas required.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ILIFE

