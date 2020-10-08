We are tracking some notable Parallels Desktop 16 deals today. The latest update for the popular virtual desktop software hit this past summer and we are now seeing some solid price drops today. First up, Amazon is offering the Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac 1-Year Subscription for $69.99 with free digital delivery. That’s 13% off the regular $80 price tag, slightly below the current 10% price drop direct from Parallels, and the lowest price can find. For those unfamiliar here, this software allows you to run Windows and its applications side-by-side with macOS on your Apple machine. Be sure to head over to our coverage of the new Parallels 16 for a detailed breakdown of the new features. Then head below for even more deals on the professional and business editions.

At the official Parallels site, you can score 10% off Parallels Desktop Perpetual (no subscription required), Parallels Desktop PRO, the Parallels Desktop Standard subscriptions, and Parallels Desktop Business Edition. As we mentioned above, the Parallels Desktop Standard 1-year subscription is actually going for less at Amazon, but the rest of these options will drop to the lowest prices can find using code D75-M6L-CCJ during checkout.

Just keep in mind here, while the 1-year Desktop home version Parallels Desktop 16 deals are the most affordable options, you will need to keep up with yearly payments. The slightly more expensive perpetual license that is now 10% off direct from Parallels is yours forever.

More details on Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac:

Seamlessly run Windows applications side by side with Mac OS applications (Windows license sold separately)

Get all your files, apps, and bookmarks from your PC to your Mac

Optimized for Windows 10 and macOS Catalina. Full Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux support

Easily copy & paste and drag & drop text and files between Windows and Mac

One-year subscription

