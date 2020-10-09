Sony’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV drops to a new low of $670 shipped

- Oct. 9th 2020 3:23 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the latest Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $669.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its original list price of $1,000, and current going rate of between $700 and $750, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by $78. Sony packs Android TV built-in here, delivering a quality smart TV experience without having to use an external streaming media player. This TV also functions natively with Google Assistant, which means it’ll easily tie into your existing smart home ecosystem. You’ll find three total HDMI ports and two USB plugs, along with a few other options when it comes to I/O here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Opt for the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition to save some serious cash. It drops 10-inches off the overall size of the panel, but you’ll pay only $300 shipped, saving you well over 50% when compared to the deal above.

Prefer projecting something on your wall? Well, Optoma’s pocket-sized projector is on sale for $100.50 shipped right now, which is 50% off its regular rate. It weighs just 14-ounces and has a battery that will last up to 4.5-hours before it’s time to recharge, making it a great choice for on-the-go movie nights.

Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

  • 4K PROCESSOR X1: See incredible 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by our 4K Processor X1. Even images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database.
  • SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.
  • HDR: High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture is the way TV was always meant to be watched. Ultra-high resolution and HDR video content combine to bring dazzling detail, color and contrast to everything you watch, while keeping a far wider range of brightness.

