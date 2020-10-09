TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $39

The TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide with promo code FAM30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Our top pick for men is the Chukka Waterproof Boots that are currently marked down to $98, which is down from its original rate of $140. Elevate your everyday look with this style that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re also cushioned for comfort and the waterproof finish is nice for fall or winter weather. These boots also feature a rigid outsole to promote traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Clark’s latest sale with an extra 30% off your purchase.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out the women’s Mesa Waterproof Boots that feature a trendy hiker appearance. These boots will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike. This style is currently priced at $105, which is $45 off the original rate.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!