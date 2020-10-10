Today’s Zinus bed frame and mattress deals start at $33 (Up to $42 off)

- Oct. 10th 2020 10:51 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Zinus Alexia 12-inch Deluxe Wood Platform Bed for $159 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and is within $22 of the lowest price we have tracked. This wooden bed frame has a design that’s said to be “easy to assemble” with no box spring needed. Your mattress is upheld by a plethora of wood slats that are laid out to provide “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this product with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed frames and mattresses on sale.

More Zinus bedding deals:

Need a night stand to go with your new setup? We’ve got you covered with a notable deal on  Zinus’ versatile solution at $37. Grabbing it now leads to 26% of savings. Its minimalistic design allows it to also work as an end table, making it a long term solution that can adjust with your needs.

Zinus Alexia 12-inch Bed Frame features:

  • Your purchase includes One Zinus 12-Inch Deluxe Wood Platform Bed Frame in Queen Size with all required tools for assembly. Mattress is not included
  • Bed frame dimensions: 59.6″ W x 80″ L x 12″ H | Weight limit: 500 lbs. | Bed frame weight: 66lbs. | Clearance space: 6.25”
  • Wood bed frame is not originally design to be use with headboard, footboard or box springs

