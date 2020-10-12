Dyson’s new Lightcycle Morph Floor Lamp hits a new low of $690 ($160 off)

Dyson via eBay daily deals is offering its Lightcycle Morph Floor Lamp for $689.99 shipped with the code PASTE20 at checkout. Retailing for $850, today’s deal drops $160 from its list price and is one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked all-time. Dyson’s recently-released Lightcycle Morph is designed to transform and adjust the light to “support the way you live, work, and relax throughout the day.” It has “3-point revolve motion” and the head can be positioned in multiple directions, which provides illumination for focused tasks or indirect light for a softer background. Dock the head into the stem and it offers a “comforting ambient glow with reduced blue light.” Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Want to add a bit of light to your space, but not ready to drop nearly $700? Well, this lamp offers 2,400-lumens of brightness and three color temperatures for $60 shipped on Amazon. While it isn’t quite as multi-function as today’s lead deal, you’ll find that it still provides plenty of illumination for your living room, office, or study.

However, you can brighten up your work-from-home space with this desk lamp on Amazon. With 400-lumens of total output, it’s perfect for shedding some light on your work project. Coming in at just $27 shipped on Amazon, you’ll find this budget-focused option a great choice for any desk setup.

Dyson Lightcycle Morph Floor Lamp features:

Intelligent lighting in multiple formats: task, indirect, feature, and ambient

Automatically simulates properties of natural daylight

Designed to improve visibility¹ and help reduce eyestrain

Personalize your light for your time of day, age, and task with the Dyson Link app

