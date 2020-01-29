Today Dyson is introducing its latest creation, the Lightcycle Morph, another floor lamp for its ever-expanding collection of luminaries. Jake Dyson’s latest release delivers a slim build that is reminiscent of the brand’s previously-released lamps. Of course, it’s packed with technology originated in the Dyson lab.

Where the Lightcycle Morph really looks to stand out from the competition is its 360-degree design that provides various lighting temperatures to fit the time of day and mood. Head below for full details on the latest floor lamp from Dyson, including pricing, availability, and more.

Dyson details new Lightcycle Morph lamp

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph arrives with the goal of creating a lighting environment that matches the mood and time of day. We’ve seen this plenty of times before as various brands have worked to create a natural light feel that evolves throughout the day. Simply put, it attempts to match the brain’s natural rhythms in tandem with the sun outside.

In typical Dyson form, this light has an ultra-sleek design that looks unlike anything else on the market today. It has a price tag to match, as well. The Dyson Link App plays a key part in both setup and management of the Lightcycle Morph, going further than the competition with age-specific settings and a fully-customizable setup.

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer at Dyson, details their approach to this new lamp further:

“With the Dyson Lightcycle Morph, our aim was to challenge the fundamental conventions of contemporary artificial lighting and find a solution. So we developed a light that tracks natural day light and intelligently transforms for different uses – providing the right light, at the right time, precisely where it’s needed.”

Four lighting cycles go easy on the eyes

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph has four main uses, designed to provide light across a wide spectrum of uses. First up is indirect lighting, which is achieved thanks to the Lightcycle’s 360-degree design that swivels in all directions. Task lighting delivers a more traditional experience for work, hobbies, and other intensive jobs.

Feature lighting is made to be used for dramatic effects or to highlight art and architectural features. Finally, ambient lighting provides that evening relaxation mode with indirect lumination.

Pricing and availability

Dyson is making its Lightcycle Morph available to the public today. Pricing starts at $650 for the desk model and goes to $850 on the floor version. That’s, of course, a lot to spend on a lamp. But Dyson is hoping to qualm some of the fears by noting that its latest release may last up to 60-years. So if you want a lamp for 60-years, this might be for you.

Source: Dyson

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!