Samsung’s latest Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs hit new all-time lows from $478

- Oct. 12th 2020 8:42 am ET

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s 2020 lineup of Frame Smart QLED UHDTVs priced from $477.99 shipped. One highlight is on the 55-inch model which is down to $1,097.99. Typically fetching $1,500, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats our previous mention by $202, and marks a new all-time low. Blending into the rest of your home’s decor, Samsung’s lineup of Frame TVs sport a unique design that trades the usual black plastic casing in for a wooden bezel. Alongside AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, there’s integrated smart streaming features as well as Alexa control and four HDMI ports. Plus when its 4K HDR QLED display isn’t in use, it can double as a picture frame to display museum-quality art or family photos. Over 230 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Just like the featured 55-inch variant, all of the other Samsung Frame TV models are down to new all-time lows with upwards of $502 in savings to be had.

Samsung Frame TV deals:

Ahead of Prime Day, we’re already seeing quite a few notable deals for around the home theater. If you’re looking to upgrade an existing TV’s streaming capabilities, various Roku discounts are now live starting at $22 alongside this $154 price cut on LG’s 65-inch 4K UHDTV.

Samsung Frame QLED TV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

