LG’s 65-inch 4K UHDTV packs AirPlay 2 and more at a low of $1,047 (Save $153)

- Oct. 8th 2020 1:36 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LG Nano85 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $1,046.99 shipped. Also available at BuyDig as well as for $3 more at Best Buy. Down from its $1,200 going rate, today’s offer is $100 under the previous price cut, still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. LG sweetens the pot by including a free XBOOM PL5 Speaker with purchase. Delivering a 65-inch screen to your home theater, LG backs one of its latest releases with 4K HDR picture support, local dimming, and Dolby Vision. The smart features are headlined by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, but you’ll also find LG’s webOS built-in alongside Alexa and Assistant control. There’s also four HDMI ports to round out the feature set. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the 65-inch panel is a bit much for your setup, or you’re looking to bring that AirPlay 2-enabled feature set to a guest room or den, LG’s 55-inch Nano85 Series TV is a more affordable option to consider. It delivers everything you’ll find in the featured deal, but in a more compact package and with a $847 price tag.

Then be sure to go check out these early Prime Day TV deals, which are discounting a selection of HD and 4K models priced from $120. There’s even more savings to be had in our home theater guide, including offers on TCL’s Alto 8+ hybrid Sound Bar and Fire TV streamer at $156, as well as VIZIO’s new 4K OLED TVs at $100 off.

LG Nano85 4K Smart UHDTV features:

LG NanoCell TV Nano85 steps up 4K LED TV. 4K movies, sports and gaming like you’ve never seen on an LED TV. See the natural, lifelike picture of Nano Color. Enjoy wide viewing with Nano Accuracy. Witness deep black and contrast made possible through the well-balanced lighting of Local Dimming. It’s an experience backed by AI Picture and AI Sound, our premium processor, connected home features and cutting-edge gaming tech that push 4K LED to new heights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Home Theater LG buydig

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go