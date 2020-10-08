LG’s 65-inch 4K UHDTV packs AirPlay 2 and more at a low of $1,047 (Save $153)

Amazon is currently offering the LG Nano85 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $1,046.99 shipped. Also available at BuyDig as well as for $3 more at Best Buy. Down from its $1,200 going rate, today’s offer is $100 under the previous price cut, still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. LG sweetens the pot by including a free XBOOM PL5 Speaker with purchase. Delivering a 65-inch screen to your home theater, LG backs one of its latest releases with 4K HDR picture support, local dimming, and Dolby Vision. The smart features are headlined by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, but you’ll also find LG’s webOS built-in alongside Alexa and Assistant control. There’s also four HDMI ports to round out the feature set. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the 65-inch panel is a bit much for your setup, or you’re looking to bring that AirPlay 2-enabled feature set to a guest room or den, LG’s 55-inch Nano85 Series TV is a more affordable option to consider. It delivers everything you’ll find in the featured deal, but in a more compact package and with a $847 price tag.

Then be sure to go check out these early Prime Day TV deals, which are discounting a selection of HD and 4K models priced from $120. There’s even more savings to be had in our home theater guide, including offers on TCL’s Alto 8+ hybrid Sound Bar and Fire TV streamer at $156, as well as VIZIO’s new 4K OLED TVs at $100 off.

LG Nano85 4K Smart UHDTV features:

LG NanoCell TV Nano85 steps up 4K LED TV. 4K movies, sports and gaming like you’ve never seen on an LED TV. See the natural, lifelike picture of Nano Color. Enjoy wide viewing with Nano Accuracy. Witness deep black and contrast made possible through the well-balanced lighting of Local Dimming. It’s an experience backed by AI Picture and AI Sound, our premium processor, connected home features and cutting-edge gaming tech that push 4K LED to new heights.

