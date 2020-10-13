1-year subs to Adobe Creative Cloud fall as low as $37/mo. (Reg. $53/mo.)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a 12-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud + a $10 Amazon gift card for $36.99 per month. Normally $53 per month directly from Adobe, it’s rare that we see the entire Creative Cloud discounted like this. You’ll receive access to all Adobe apps here, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and much more. This also includes access to Lightroom CC on your iPhone and iPad, perfect for editing pictures from your new iPhone 12/Pro. Those on iPad will also be able to use Photoshop, which could help heighten your on-the-go productivity. Note: This is a 12-month subscription on auto-renew. At the end of your 12-months, you’ll be charged the then-current Creative Cloud pricing unless you cancel.

For those who prefer to pay for everything up-front, Amazon is also discounting a 12-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud to $479.99 at checkout. Down from $600, this deal isn’t quite as good as the one listed above, but offers a pre-paid 12-month subscription instead of 12 individual payments.

Save some cash when opting for the Creative Cloud Photography Plan 1TB. It’s available at Amazon for $20 per month on auto-renew, with no contractual term required. That means you can cancel this any time and you’re not locked into a 1-year commitment. The downside here is that you’ll only have access to Photoshop and Lightroom, with no ability to use other apps.

Adobe Creative Cloud features:

Creative Cloud has the design tools to bring your ideas to life, with apps for everything from image compositing and photo editing to website design, digital painting, 3D, and augmented reality

With Creative Cloud, you have the entire collection of Adobe desktop and mobile apps, from essentials like Photoshop to next generation tools like Adobe XD

Existing subscribers must first complete current membership term before linking new subscription term

