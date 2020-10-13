Apple Prime Day movie sale: 4K deals from $5, rentals starting at $1, more

Apple’s annual Prime Day iTunes movie sale is now live with deals from $5. This year’s event just happens to be running in tandem with today’s keynote event. Nonetheless, there are plenty of great deals to add to your library. In case you missed it, Apple just brought a slew of new 4K titles to its storefront, and we’re seeing many ultra HD titles discounted today. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

4K deals lead the way

Apple’s Prime Day movie sale delivers plenty of 4K movie titles discounted today. This is a great time to load up your library and enjoy high-resolution content. Many of these titles go for $15 and as much as $20. Here are our top picks:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Relic, which is down from the usual $5 price tag. It has a positive 91% Rotten Tomatoes rating so far.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!