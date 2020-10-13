ComiXology is getting in on the Prime Day savings by launching its own sale today that’s discounting a selection of Marvel Star Wars digital graphic novels starting at under $1. One highlight and a great way to dive into the sale is on Skywalker Strikes at $3.99. Down from its $11 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 64% in savings and matches the second-best price cut to date. This 146-page graphic novel picks up after where A New Hope leaves off, following Luke, Leia, and the rest of the gang as they fight with the Rebel Alliance against Darth Vader. Head below for all of top picks from the discounted Star Wars comics and more.

Other notable Star Wars comics on sale:

If you’re more of an Avengers fan, ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Marvel Annihilation graphic novels starting at under $1. You’ll find a pretty expansive collection of comics throughout the sale starring everyone from the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy to the Fantastic Four and more. Be sure to shop all of the deals here for a closer look at what’s on top.

Skywalker Strikes synopsis:

The greatest space adventure of all returns to Marvel! Luke Skywalker and the ragtag rebels opposing the Galactic Empire are fresh off their biggest victory so far — the destruction of the massive Death Star. But the Empire’s not toppled yet! Join Luke, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2 and the rest of the Rebel Alliance as they fight for freedom against Darth Vader and his evil master, the Emperor!

