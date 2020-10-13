Rare Prime Day Furbo and Petcube pet cam deals up to 46% off + more from $3

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering some notable deals on pet products, treats, and food at up to 43% off. First up, Furbo via Amazon is offering its treat-tossing Wi-Fi Pet Camera for $133.99 shipped. Originally $250, this model regularly sells on Amazon for $200 and only ever really goes on sale for Prime Day and Black Friday. So jump in now if you’re interested. “As Seen On Ellen,” this model features a 1080p full HD camera with night vision and livestream monitoring directly to our mobile phone. You and your furry friends will love the 160-degree wide angle lens, 2-way audio, barking alerts, and remote treat tossing features on the Furbo as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more including PetCube offers and dog/cat food Prime Day deals.

More Prime Day pet camera deals:

On top of these doggie DNA test kit offers, Amazon is also offering up to 43% off dog and cat food from Wellness Natural Pet Food, Wellness Core, and more. With free Prime shipping across the board, the deals start from just under $3 and you’ll find some top picks below:

You can enable Alexa voice commands on the Furbo with a compatible device. Fortunately, just about every Echo, including the most affordable options, are on sale for Prime Day right now. Then head over to our Prime Day 2020 deal hub where you will all of the most notable price drops from this year’s sale event.

More on the Furbo Wi-Fi Pet Camera:

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.

2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.

Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

Easy 3-Step Setup: 1) plug in to a power outlet using its USB cord 2) download the Furbo app 3) connect to your home wifi.

