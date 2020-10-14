Aqara’s Prime Day discounts take up to 33% off HomeKit accessories from $12

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, AqaraDirect via Amazon is taking up to 33% off a selection of its smart home accessories starting at $12 shipped. Headlining is the Aqara HomeKit Starter Set at $89.99. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and amounts to $40 in savings. Most notably equipped with HomeKit support, this package adds five accessories to your Siri setup. There’s the Zigbee-enabled hub that doubles as a siren and light, as well as a smart plug, remote, motion detector, and contact sensor. Perfect for expanding the capabilities of your smart home with automations and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our recent hands-on coverage. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable Aqara discounts include:

Be sure to dive into our smart home guide for even more ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setups. Then swing by our Prime Day hub for all of the best deals in every product category.

Aqara HomeKit Starter Set features:

Aqara can always provide you with the comfort of knowing what’s happening at home while you’re away. With a wide range of sensors, Aqara can trigger the alarm sound or send you an alert notification when unexpected entry, movement, temperature change, or water leak is detected.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!