Merrell’s Prime Day Sale takes up to 50% off hiking boots, jackets, more

- Oct. 14th 2020 2:00 pm ET

0

Today only, Merrell is having its own Prime Day Event and offering up to 50% off its top styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Gear up for your next hike with the Zion Mid Waterproof Boots for men. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for $90. These boots feature a rigid outsole to really grip the ground and provide traction. They’re also waterproof, which is great for fall weather and also has a thermal lining to help keep your feet warm. Plus, this style is lightweight and breathable for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon Columbia Sale that’s offering shoes and apparel from just $10 Prime shipped.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Merrell

Merrell

About the Author