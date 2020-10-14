Amazon discounts a number of Apple Watch bands from $5 for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, various sellers at Amazon are offering third-party Apple Watch bands. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Fitlink offers its Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $11.99. It typically goes for $16 and upwards of $20. This is an easy way to add some style to wrist at a notable discount. Includes everything needed to adjust the size. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More styles below.

Other notable deals:

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best Prime Day deals on everything Apple-related and more.

Fitlink Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band features:

Compability: Luxurious replacement band for Apple watch all Series 5/4/3/2/1. Choose your size, 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm two size options.

Material: Made of high quality stainless steel, with upgraded stronger durable double buckle. Beautiful design, elegant and generous. Makes your Apple Watch looks more unique.The unique folding clasp with double locking locks your wristband reliably. Easy to install and remove.

Easy & Quick Adjustment: Suit for wrists 6.5”-8.5”(Bands’ Length:125-175mm suit for 165-215mm Wrist). 8 links can be removed. Comes with removal tool which makes you possible to adjust the band length suit for you. Brings you lots of compliments. also a special gift for your boy friends/girl friend, your friends or your family.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!