Rare Prime Day deal now live on Poké Ball Plus peripheral at $20 (Reg. $49)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the rarely discounted Poké Ball Plus peripheral for $19.99 shipped. Price is reflected at checkout. Regularly $49 or so, this Pokémon GO and Let’s Go add-on tends to sell out quite quick at this price, so jump in while you can. It lights up, vibrates, and plays audio to enhance your experience in-game. Poké Ball Plus supports multiplayer action with another friend who also has one and as well as the ability to hear the Pokemon inside when you give it a little shake. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Be sure to head over to our PowerA Nintendo Switch Prime Day roundup for loads of Pokemon and Animal Crossing-themed options. Here are all of the latest Switch and console game deals, 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories from HORI, and everything you need to know about the latest Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion.

Head over to our Prime Day 2020 and game deal hubs for even more.

More on the Poké Ball Plus peripheral:

Poké Ball Plus lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based on what you do in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu; or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee; If a friend has a Poké Ball Plus of their own, they can help you catch and battle alongside you to make it a 2 player adventure; When you take your favorite Pokémon out with you in the Poké Ball Plus accessory, you can also gently shake it to hear the Pokémon inside; Connect Poké Ball Plus to the Pokémon GO; app and it will light up and vibrate when you’re near a Pokémon or Poké Stop

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!