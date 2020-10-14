Rare Prime Day deal now live on Poké Ball Plus peripheral at $20 (Reg. $49)

- Oct. 14th 2020 9:08 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $49 $20
0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the rarely discounted Poké Ball Plus peripheral for $19.99 shipped. Price is reflected at checkout. Regularly $49 or so, this Pokémon GO and Let’s Go add-on tends to sell out quite quick at this price, so jump in while you can. It lights up, vibrates, and plays audio to enhance your experience in-game. Poké Ball Plus supports multiplayer action with another friend who also has one and as well as the ability to hear the Pokemon inside when you give it a little shake. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Be sure to head over to our PowerA Nintendo Switch Prime Day roundup for loads of Pokemon and Animal Crossing-themed options. Here are all of the latest Switch and console game deals, 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories from HORI, and everything you need to know about the latest Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion.

Head over to our Prime Day 2020 and game deal hubs for even more.

More on the Poké Ball Plus peripheral:

Poké Ball Plus lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based on what you do in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu; or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee; If a friend has a Poké Ball Plus of their own, they can help you catch and battle alongside you to make it a 2 player adventure; When you take your favorite Pokémon out with you in the Poké Ball Plus accessory, you can also gently shake it to hear the Pokémon inside; Connect Poké Ball Plus to the Pokémon GO; app and it will light up and vibrate when you’re near a Pokémon or Poké Stop

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $49 $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Prime Day 2020 nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard