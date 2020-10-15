Become a lumberjack with BLACK+DECKER’s 20V cordless chainsaw at $72

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Cordless Chainsaw for $71.99 shipped. For comparison, Target has it listed at $110 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months at Amazon. If you’re working on felling some trees in your yard, then having a chainsaw is a must. This battery-operated one requires no gas to function, and the only oil it needs is to lubricate the chain itself, not for the motor. It has a 10-inch blade and runs off the BLACK+DECKER 20V Max battery system. You’ll even find a tool-free tensioning system available here, making it super simple to get the chain just right. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

When it comes to electric chainsaws, this is one of the more budget-focused in the bunch. In fact, it’s among the best-priced options that we can find at Amazon, with the next closest model being nearly $80.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, you’ll want to pick up some bar and chain oil. This keeps the chain nice and lubricated, ensuring that your new investment will function smoothly for years to come.

BLACK+DECKER Chainsaw features:

10 inches premium Oregon low kickback bar and chain

Tool Free blade tension system for quick adjustments

Oiling system for lubrication of bar and chain

20V MAX Lithium Ion Chainsaw Bare Tool

