Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air goes up for pre-order with $40 discount

Walmart is currently offering the all-new 4th Generation Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB in two colors for $559 shipped as a pre-order. Slated to ship on October 23, today’s offer marks the very first price cut on the soon to be released iPad that enters with a $599 list price from Apple. Complete with a redesigned casing with edge-to-edge display, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch True Tone screen and comes powered by the new A14 Bionic processor. Alongside the addition of Touch ID in the power button, there’s a USB-C charging port, as well as support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

If going with the Magic Keyboard is out of the question, consider using a portion of your savings from the pre-order to grab a case for your new iPad. This option from MoKo is just $19 delivers a folio design with added sleep and wake functionality, alongside doubling as a stand for propping the iPad Air up while watching videos.

While we spotted a new all-time low on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro at $299 off earlier this morning, many of the Prime Day iPad deals are still live as well. That includes offers on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, as well as 2020 iPad Pro lineup and more. Then be sure to hit up our Apple guide for all of the other notable discounts.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

