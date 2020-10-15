Under Armour Hustle Backpack drops to $22 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Adult Hustle 5.0 Backpack for $22 Prime shipped in the color Lichen Blue. Regularly priced at $41, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and features water-resistant material. It also features a breathable mesh material and cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. This is a wonderful option for school, work, traveling, or everyday occasions. Rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 600 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

You can also find the Under Armour Men’s Novelty T-Shirt from just $14.97. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 6-months are it’s regularly priced at $20. You can choose from several color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Running Shoe Sale that’s offering up to 65% off Brooks, ASICS, and more.

Under Armour Hustle Backpack fetaures:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish

Breathable air-mesh padded back panel & adjustable, HeatGear shoulder straps for total comfort

Soft-lined laptop sleeve—holds up to 15″ MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop

Water-repellent front valuables pocket to keep your stuff safe

Large, gusseted front laundry/shoe pocket placed at bottom of bag

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

