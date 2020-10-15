This vintage outdoor LED lantern falls within $1 of its 2020 low, now $10

Amazon is offering the NorthPoint Vintage Outdoor LED Lantern for $9.90 Prime shipped. Down more than 20% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is within $1 of its 2020 low and is the best available. Offering 150-lumens of light, you’ll find that this LED lantern’s unique antique styling will make it a fun accessory to take with you when you head out to the woods. There’s a brightness dimming dial so you can have it send out the perfect amount of illumination. It can either sit on a table or hang from a hook, making it dual-purpose to suit your needs. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need to save some cash and have multiple lights? This 2-pack of EVEREADY LED flashlights are on sale for $5.84 Prime shipped with the discount reflecting at the final stage of checkout. While you won’t get quite as much illumination here, these LED lights are perfect for giving some illumination to the path ahead.

Something else that every campout needs is a quality pocket knife. So, be sure you don’t miss out on this Kershaw deal that we spotted earlier today. The SpeedSafe-Assisted Cryo Pocket Knife is currently down to $22.50, saving you nearly $7 from its regular going rate.

NorthPoint Outdoor LED Lantern features:

12 LED 150 LUMEN LIGHT OUTPUT : The Vintage Lantern by Northpoint comes with a light output of 150 Lumen, with 12 High Quality LED’s. With 150 Lumen light output be sure to have your path lit up with bright white light

BATTERY OPERATED : The item requires 2 D Batteries which are not provided with the product. Although extremely efficient, the battery life varies based on usage. Battery operated lanterns are more efficent, as there is no wiring required and you can take your lantern on the go, on treks and picnics

