It is now time to dive into all of Friday’s best Android app deals to take us through the weekend. Today’s lineup includes digital versions of some classic board games as well as a popular weather widget, management sims, platformers, and more. Specifically speaking, you’re looking at price drops on titles like Clue, BATTLESHIP, Neighbours from Hell, Meteogram Pro Weather Widget, and Project Highrise, among others. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More on CLUE:

Now you can play the beloved Hasbro family board game on the go. WHO, with WHAT weapon and WHERE? Download the official app and crack the case! Join Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mrs Peacock, Mr Green, Dr Orchid and Professor Plum on a night of murder and mystery in Tudor Mansion. Mr. Boddy has been murdered! But who did it? With what weapon? In which room? Roll the die to move around the mansion and ask questions: “I suggest it was Miss Scarlet, with the Rope, in the Study!”

