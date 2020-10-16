Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Pad $22 (26% off), more

- Oct. 16th 2020 10:29 am ET

0

ElectronicUs (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Seneo 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Pad for $21.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 going rate, it just recently dropped to $27 with today’s offer taking off an additional $5. That saves you 26% overall and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a convenient way to refuel your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this 3-in-1 charging station is a great addition to your nightstand. On top of its 10W Qi charging pad, there’s also a slot for your Watch charging puck as well as a 5W section ideal for earbuds and the like. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Innovative 3 in 1 Seneo wireless charging house for reviving the phone and earphones wirelessly at the same time, and the charging holder for Apple Watch. No cable enwinds, better lifestyle enjoys. Note: Fast charging is supported by the QC 3.0 wall adapter, not included in the package. The 5W adapter would not work properly.

Don’t waste the opportunity to charge the earphone wirelessly, fits for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, and Buds+. Just 5 hours, your earbuds would become energetically.

