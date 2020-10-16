Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34, Cat Quest $2, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $33.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price drop we have tracked since it released. Easily the most iconic skateboarding games ever made, this is a ground up remake of the original two Tony Hawk games modernized for current-generation machines with all of the tricks you remember. Learn more about the game in our launch coverage as well as some of the new skaters, and more. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Cat Quest 1 and 2, Mario Kart Live, Star Wars Jedi, Sports Party Switch, Alien: Isolation Collection, BioShock: The Collection, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) $100
- Or $89.99 with a Target Circle 10% coupon
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Sports Party Switch $5 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest $2 (Reg. $13)
- Cat Quest II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- BioShock: The Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Remastered Switch $16 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock 2 Remastered Switch $16 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Switch $16 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $25+ (Reg. up to $60)
- Ghostbusters Remastered Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Mummy Demastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- NBA 2K21 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- DEATH STRANDING $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Amazon
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thief $2 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn $5 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- UFC 4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rare Replay $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox One Sonic franchise sale
- Xbox One Wolfenstein franchise sale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15+ (Reg. $30+)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Slain: Back From Hell $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/Zx Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Kart 8 + Mario Party Double Pack $100
- Incl. $10 Target Gift Card
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
