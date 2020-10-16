Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34, Cat Quest $2, more

Oct. 16th 2020

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $33.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price drop we have tracked since it released. Easily the most iconic skateboarding games ever made, this is a ground up remake of the original two Tony Hawk games modernized for current-generation machines with all of the tricks you remember. Learn more about the game in our launch coverage as well as some of the new skaters, and more. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Cat Quest 1 and 2, Mario Kart Live, Star Wars Jedi, Sports Party Switch, Alien: Isolation Collection, BioShock: The Collection, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

