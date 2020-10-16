Monitor air quality, humidity, more in HomeKit with Eve Room at $85 (Save $15)

Amazon offers the Eve Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $84.95 shipped. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings, marks the lowest we’ve seen since June, and is the third-best discount to date. Just like the rest of the company’s HomeKit sensors, Eve Room comes wrapped in an anodized aluminum body and sports a nifty e-ink display to keep tabs on various stats. On top of monitoring temperature and humidity, it can also track air quality, all of which can be used to set up automations to turn on fans, air purifiers, and heaters. Rated 4/5 stars from over 165 customers and you can also learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save even more when you bring the Eve Degree to your Siri setup instead at $70. Delivering a similar design with e-ink display and anodized aluminum casing, this sensor can track temperature, humidity, and air pressure with the same ability to tie those measurements into HomeKit automations and the like.

Regardless of which ecosystem system you’re looking to expand, our smart home guide is packed with discounts to consider. Alexa users won’t want to miss out on Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller at $110, which those who privy Siri can save on Lutron’s Smart Dimmers for $120. Not to mention, Nest’s Hello Doorbell at $150 is a great upgrade for those with Assistant setups.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels. With Eve Room, you’re always conscious of VOC accumulation, and inspired to keep your air fresh.

