Outfit your new Apple Watch with Nomad’s stylish bands from $35

Nomad is discounting a selection of its popular Apple Watch bands today from $34.95. Shipping varies by location. Headlining this promotion is the Nomad Active Strap for $48.95. Regularly up to $70, today’s deal is just under our previous $55 mention and one of the best we’ve tracked to date. Made with “hydrophobic leather and ventilation channels”, the Active Strap is made to be a daily driver for your Apple Watch. This specific band is designed for 42 and 44mm Apple Watches, making it compatible with Series 6 and SE, along with various previous-generation models, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust build, consider going with Nomad’s Rugged Strap for 42/44mm Apple Watches at $34.95. It typically goes for $45 or more. This strap ditches the leather design for silicone build that’s better suited for more rough and tumble activities. The stainless steel lugs are a great touch, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Nomad Apple Watch bands and other accessories.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Nomad Active Strap features:

Built with hydrophobic leather and ventilation channels, Active Strap is designed for heavy everyday use. We took our Modern Strap design and recreated it with waterproof Heinen leather from Germany. Active Strap offers a full leather construction, in a design formal enough for any night out.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!