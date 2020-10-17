Wake up with Amazon’s single-serve brewer + 100 pods at just $61.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a bundle with its AmazonBasics Single Serve Coffee Maker and Solimo 100-count Variety Pack of Coffee Pods for $61.72 shipped. For comparison, buying both the coffee maker and pods separately would run you closer to $90 right now. If you’re ready for a nice hot brew in the morning, but hate waiting for the entire pot to finish, going with a single-serve solution might be the ticket. Today’s deal gives you both a brewer and 100 pods, giving you the ability to try out different flavors and strengths to know exactly which you prefer. Rated 3.7+ stars.

Do you want a quality brew in a compact package? AeroPress Go is my favorite option while traveling or at home. It packs up entirely into the included mug, making for a compact package. AeroPress can brew both strong espresso coffee or standard strength, depending on how much water you add. The unique brewing method ensures you can get a consistent cup of coffee every time. For just $32, this is one of my go-to recommendations for anyone wanting a compact, but high-quality brewing method. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you just need a ton of coffee every morning, or need to fuel the entire family, Mr. Coffee’s 12-cup brewer is the answer. You’ll find that it can make enough coffee for several people at one time, and coming in at $25 on Amazon, it’s even a budget-focused option as well.

AmazonBasics Single Serve Coffee Maker features:

  • Compatible with standard k-pods pods including brands such as Starbucks, Green Mountain, Lipton, and more
  • Makes hot coffee quickly and easily without the complicated process of a drip coffee maker
  • Makes a single 8 ounce or 10 ounce cup of coffee per pod
  • Removable capsule holder, drip tray, and water tank for easy cleaning; includes auto-shut off feature

