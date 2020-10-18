Save up to $679 on Apple’s refurbished prev-gen. iPad Pros from $600

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple’s certified refurbished 2018 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $599.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 free applying otherwise. With various storage tiers and even cellular models available across the board, you’re looking at up to $679 in savings compared to the original rates. Regardless of which model you’re looking at, Apple’s 2018 iPad Pros all sport Liquid Retina edge-to-edge displays with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. That’s alongside Apple’s A12X Bionic chip to power the experience as well as Face ID, 12MP camera, up to 10-hours of battery life, and four speakers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s up to 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

Then don’t forget we’re also still seeing a pre-order discount on Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air before it even ships next week. With all colors available, even the new styles, this is a great way to save on Apple’s latest iPadOS experience.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The 12.9″ iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!