Save up to $679 on Apple’s refurbished prev-gen. iPad Pros from $600

- Oct. 18th 2020 10:40 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple’s certified refurbished 2018 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $599.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 free applying otherwise. With various storage tiers and even cellular models available across the board, you’re looking at up to $679 in savings compared to the original rates. Regardless of which model you’re looking at, Apple’s 2018 iPad Pros all sport Liquid Retina edge-to-edge displays with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. That’s alongside Apple’s A12X Bionic chip to power the experience as well as Face ID, 12MP camera, up to 10-hours of battery life, and four speakers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s up to 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

Then don’t forget we’re also still seeing a pre-order discount on Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air before it even ships next week. With all colors available, even the new styles, this is a great way to save on Apple’s latest iPadOS experience.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The 12.9″ iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go