Apple Mac Pro Solid-State Drive Kits are 48% off at Amazon (New low)

Amazon is offering Apple’s 1TB Solid-State Drive Kit for Mac Pro at $315.69 or the 2TB solution for $516.10 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. No matter how you slice it, both options here shave roughly 48% off what you’d spend at Apple while managing to usher in new all-time lows. Mac Pro is one of few Apple products that can be upgraded after purchase. This means that if your new Mac Pro is now or soon to be in need of storage, today’s deals allow you to get ahead of the curve and expand without needing to purchase a new computer. Both kit solutions above are officially made by Apple and buyers will receive two drives despite which capacity they choose.

If you’d like to swap out any brand of NVMe solid-state drive instead, perhaps you should consider OWC’s Accelsior PCIe M.2 NVMe Adapter Card for $349. This accessory paves the way for over 6,000MB/s performance while ensuring you can more easily upgrade whenever the need strikes. OWC backs it with a 7-year warranty.

And for those of you looking to be inspired by what your Mac Pro is capable of, be sure to check out our Mac Pro upgrade adventure at 9to5Mac. There you’ll see OWC Accelsior put to use alongside 384GB of RAM. A video review shows everything in action, so be sure to take a moment and have a look.

Apple 2TB SSD Kit for Mac Pro features:

The 2TB SSD Kit for Mac Pro enables you to upgrade the internal SSD storage capacity of your Mac Pro.

This kit, containing two 1TB modules, replaces the current SSD module(s) in your system. Installation required.

Note: Software reinstallation requires a second Mac running Apple Configurator 2 and a USB-C cable. Compatible with Mac Pro (2019).

