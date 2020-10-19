Apple Mac Pro Solid-State Drive Kits are 48% off at Amazon (New low)

- Oct. 19th 2020 12:42 pm ET

Save 48%
0

Amazon is offering Apple’s 1TB Solid-State Drive Kit for Mac Pro at $315.69 or the 2TB solution for $516.10 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. No matter how you slice it, both options here shave roughly 48% off what you’d spend at Apple while managing to usher in new all-time lows. Mac Pro is one of few Apple products that can be upgraded after purchase. This means that if your new Mac Pro is now or soon to be in need of storage, today’s deals allow you to get ahead of the curve and expand without needing to purchase a new computer. Both kit solutions above are officially made by Apple and buyers will receive two drives despite which capacity they choose.

If you’d like to swap out any brand of NVMe solid-state drive instead, perhaps you should consider OWC’s Accelsior PCIe M.2 NVMe Adapter Card for $349. This accessory paves the way for over 6,000MB/s performance while ensuring you can more easily upgrade whenever the need strikes. OWC backs it with a 7-year warranty.

And for those of you looking to be inspired by what your Mac Pro is capable of, be sure to check out our Mac Pro upgrade adventure at 9to5Mac. There you’ll see OWC Accelsior put to use alongside 384GB of RAM. A video review shows everything in action, so be sure to take a moment and have a look.

Apple 2TB SSD Kit for Mac Pro features:

  • The 2TB SSD Kit for Mac Pro enables you to upgrade the internal SSD storage capacity of your Mac Pro.
  • This kit, containing two 1TB modules, replaces the current SSD module(s) in your system. Installation required.
  • Note: Software reinstallation requires a second Mac running Apple Configurator 2 and a USB-C cable. Compatible with Mac Pro (2019).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save 48%
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Storage

About the Author