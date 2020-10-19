Upgrade to a 16-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $30

Amazon offers a 16-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $29.80 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay up to $40 for this bundle and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re an avid battery user, making the switch to Panasonic’s rechargeable eneloop lineup is a good idea. This bundle includes 16 AAA batteries that are rated for up to 2,100 recharges with a capacity of 2000mAh. They will arrive pre-charged and are said to keep up to 70% capacity for 10-years. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want to save further? Consider going with an 8-pack instead. You’ll find all the same features noted above at nearly 50% off. Of course, the per unit price goes up then, so if you really want to invest, we do recommend going with the lead deal above, which should come in handy if you’re going to have a lot of toys under the tree this year.

While we’re on the subject of Green Deals, don’t miss this morning’s TP-Link smart home sale. There’s a number of great deals here that can help you cutdown on energy usage while also leveraging popular smart home platforms like Google Assistant and Alexa. Browse through our Green Deals guide for even more price drops worth your attention.

Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries feature:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain 70% charge for up to 10 years
  • Up to 2000mAh (AA) / 800mAh (AAA)
  • Pre-charged using solar power
  • Temperature performance down to -4 F

