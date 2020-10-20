Amazon’s offering 35% off Lands’ End Apparel: Fall sweaters, flannels, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 35% off Lands’ End apparel for men and women. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Bedford Rib Quarter Zip Sweater for $38.96 shipped. Regularly priced at $55, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This pullover is available in several color options and perfect for layering this fall. It will pair nicely with jeans or dress pants alike as well as under vests, jackets, and button-down shirts. Designed to be soft, this style has a brushed cotton fabric and a medium-weight to help keep you warm. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Lands End customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the men’s Traditional Fit Flannel Shirt that’s marked down to $32. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $50, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for fall and you can choose from several color options. It’s lightweight, which is great for transitioning weather and it can easily be layered during cooler temperatures. Plus, the fabric is stretch-infused for added comfort. Rating are still coming in, however Lands’ End is well-known.

Finally, be sure to check out the Carhartt Holiday Gift Guide with an array of gifts with prices starting at $10. Plus, our fashion guide has an array of great deals to update your fall wardrobe.

Lands’ End Bedford Quarter-Zip Sweater features:

Gently brushed knit fabric with amazing softness

Pieced collar adds color and interest

French Rib construction is smooth inside, ribbed outside

Perfect weight fabric has enough heft without being heavy

100% combed cotton. Machine wash. Imported

