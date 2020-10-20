For a homeowner, pressure washers are a great way to tackle plenty of jobs around your property. From washing a car to spraying down walls and concrete, they can make cleaning tough items easier. There are plenty of versions out there from more reputable brands, but those often carry a much higher cost. Is the Amazon Choice Teande 3800PSI pressure washer a good deal for the price? Head below to watch the video and see it in action.

Get the Teande 3800PSI pressure washer for just $167.98 when promo code LAG56HQI and the on-page coupon are applied.

Unboxing and Setup

For the affordable price here, I was kind of surprised to see that there is a wrench and screwdriver included to finish the assembly. Getting everything put together took probably 15 minutes in total to attach the hose reel, power cable rack, nozzle rack, and the lance that attaches to the spray gun.

On the unit that I received, they also wrapped all of the metal pieces in plastic to protect the washer. That’s great, but the way they are wrapped, some of the plastic installed underneath mounting points and is very hard to remove. This isn’t the biggest deal, of course, but was kind of frustrating.

Once everything is installed, to get the washer ready to go, just attach a water supply which connected easily and securely with the included adapter, plug it in, turn the power on and it’s ready to go.

Teande 3800PSI Pressure Washer: Features

Of course, the main appeal of the Teande pressure washer is the list of features for the price. This one from Teande packs a 1,800W motor that can generate up to 3800PSI and push through 2.8GPM of water.

Well, those are the max figures. Looking at the back of the unit, it appears that operating figures are more like 3,000PSI and 2.2GPM. For me, it still seemed plenty powerful, but I can understand why some people would be upset that they tout 3,800PSI in the title but the actual numbers look a little lower.

Teande 3800PSI Pressure Washer: Video

Nozzles

Five different nozzles help to control that pressure from the Teande washer. The red nozzle is the most aggressive with a pencil-like 0° spread. Yellow fans out the water 15°, green 25°, white 40°, and black is a low-pressure nozzle that can be used with detergent.

Swapping the nozzles out is easy on the lance, and the handy holder makes it easy to find the exact nozzle for your application.

Using the Teande 3800PSI Pressure Washer

Teande has made the pressure washer easy to use. This is an upgraded version, with the main differences called out in the description being large wheels and the ability to store all of the accessories on the unit itself.

It turns on when you pull the trigger and turns off when you let go and overall is very easy to operate. Swapping out the nozzles is quick and having them neatly stored on the back of the unit is a huge convenience.

Using the yellow nozzle was great for cleaning some old concrete around my property. If I needed more pressure, I could just hold the nozzle closer to the surface, and it seemed to work well in that application.

The included handle and wheels make moving the washer around your property super easy, and the 35’ power cord makes was a nice touch. Sure, if you’re further away you can add an extension cable, but in most of my uses, one wasn’t necessary.

Wrapping Up

Being an Amazon Choice for a pressure washer, the Teande 3800PSI has about 4.5 stars from its 174 ratings and is priced very well. In my experience, it was easy to get set up and worked well in-use.

