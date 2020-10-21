Curtain and strip LED light bundles up to 40% off at Amazon, deals from $14.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LE US (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) Amazon is offering up to 40% off Lighting EVER strip and curtain lights. You can score the 19.7-foot LE LED Curtain Lights for $21.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Great for Christmas, in the backyard, or just some year-round ambiance, this curtain of fairy lights measures out at 19.7- by 9.84-feet and carries 594 LEDs. There are some lighting style options here with seven changing modes and a steady on option including “combination, in waves, sequential, slo-glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
You’ll also find a smaller 10- x 10-foot curtain light at up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box sale for just under $15 Prime shipped. But the Lepro 50-foot LED Strip Light with 16 color options is down at $27.19 shipped at Amazon today as well. Regularly $40, this is a great option for adding a pop of color in the home theater or kitchen at 32% off the going rate. Also rated 4+ stars from thousands.
Speaking of lighting, be sure to dive into our video review of the Elgato Ring Light and the Best Buy ‘Prep for the Holidays’ sale for some discounted options. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.
More on the LE LED Curtain Lights:
- 19.7 ft * 9.84 ft Super Bright Icicle Lights: The soft white 594 LED waterfall fairy lights is 2 or 3 times the width of others. It is wide enough and quite perfect to hang across most of walls, use as birthday party, wedding reception, and head table backdrops, or just wrap it around a canopy bed or pergola in the backyard.
- 7 Changing Modes and 1 Steady On Mode: Press the button on the transformer to choose from the 8 different light effects: Combination, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, and Steady On.
