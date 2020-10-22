Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM

Apex Legends recently began releasing a new limited-time mode (or LTM) every week or two. Well, Halloween is just around a week or so away, so the devs wanted to make sure you could get your scare on in Kings Canyon After Dark. Fight or Fright is back this year with the Shadow Royale LTM on Kings Canyon After Dark in Apex Legends. This unique mode is only available until November 3, so be sure to dive in and take advantage before time runs out.

Shadow Royale takes center stage as new Apex Legends LTM

If you haven’t played Shadow Royale, it’s a pretty unique LTM in Apex Legends. Returning for Halloween, you’ll visit a “spooky, alternate dimension where Revenant runs the Apex Games.” Shadow Royale will begin like any other trios match, but, when you die, you’ll be raised from the dead in a powerful “Shadow Form” to “exact vengeance on your killers and help carry your squad to victory.” That’s right, death isn’t your final form in this unique Fight or Fright update of Apex Legends.

Once dead, you’ll come back with a “brutal” melee attack, “enhanced” mobility, and “blistering” speed. This will allow you to terrorize other squads, and even could help you protect your own. You’ll have infinite Shadow lives until the last living member of your squad is eliminated, so do your best to keep them alive.

Titanfall fans will see some very…familiar “mobility enhancements”

If you’ve ever played Titanfall, a game Respawn developed before Apex Legends, you’ll find that there’s a unique play style that has returned in the latest update to the game. Once you become a Shadow Legend, you’ll gain certain enhancements that we listed above. But, something that we haven’t talked about yet is wall running. That’s right, you’ll be able to run along walls as a Shadow Legend, something that hasn’t been available in Apex before. Sure, you could wall jump, but that’s just not the same. This delivers another unique way to move about the map, so use it to your advantage as you seek to take down other teams so yours can be victorious.

Collect new skins before they’re gone

As with most themed LTMs, there are a slew of new skins available to collect in Apex Legends Fight or Fright. You’ll see both weapon and Legend skins available here, so be sure to complete the achievements, or just spend Apex Coins, so they become a permanent addition to your collection.

Play now before it’s gone

Fight or Fright is already live in Apex Legends, so download the FREE update on your Xbox, PlayStation, or PC today. Hurry though, the event ends November 3, so be sure to play before it’s over.

