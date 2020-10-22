Dell’s latest 27-inch monitor sees 36% discount to new low of $160, more from $130

Dell is currently discounting a selection of its monitors starting at $130 shipped with several options being matched at Amazon. One highlight is on the Dell S2721H 27-inch 1080p Monitor for $159.99 at Amazon and Dell. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, saves you 36%, and is subsequently a new all-time low. As one of Dell’s latest monitors, this 27-inch display is a great way to add some additional screen real estate to your work from home setup. Alongside a frameless design and 1080p panel, there’s also FreeSync support and a 75Hz refresh rate that ensures it can keep up with light gaming as well. Two HDMI inputs complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable Dell monitor discounts:

But if it’s an UltraWide you’re after, Samsung’s 49-inch Curved 144Hz Monitor is now $170 off alongside several other discounts from $110. And to further upgrade your setup, LaCie’s 4TB d2 Professional Hard Drive is a great add-on for Mac setups and more with its USB-C connectivity and $160 price tag.

Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor features:

Modern, elegant design with a subtle textured pattern at the back of the monitor has its own unique look. It brings the feeling of a harmonious blend of great style and quality into every living space. Built-in dual HDMI ports keep your devices always plugged in and let you effortlessly switch between streaming and console gaming.

