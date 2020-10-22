Bring HomeKit control to your dimmable lights with Lutron’s $80 kit

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Starter Kit with HomeKit control for $79.95 shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Skip the Philips Hue setup and go next-level with an in-wall dimmer setup from Lutron. These switches are HomeKit compatible, so you can easily control existing lights with Siri. Ships with everything needed to get started, including a hub and second remote. Easily expand your setup by adding extra dimmers around the house with these add-on kits. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you’re looking to save even further, consider going with a low-tech remote control outlet solution. These Etekcity plugs are perfect for those after a simple approach. You’ll lose the voice control but can still enjoy potential energy savings.
Prefer to put Lutron’s kits in even more places around your home? We still have a great deal on the larger 2-piece bundle at $120. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $150. Swing over to our Green Deals guide for even more offers on energy-conscious products that will help you save money along the way.
Lutron Caseta features:
- Control your existing light bulbs (dimmable LEDs, incandescent and halogen) plus other connected devices easily from anywhere using the FREE Lutron app for iOS and Android
- Schedule lights simply to turn on or off at specific times or at sunrise / sunset; schedules automatically adjust as seasons change, so no one ever comes home to a dark house
- Lights can automatically adjust with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!