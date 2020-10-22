Bring HomeKit control to your dimmable lights with Lutron’s $80 kit

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Starter Kit with HomeKit control for $79.95 shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Skip the Philips Hue setup and go next-level with an in-wall dimmer setup from Lutron. These switches are HomeKit compatible, so you can easily control existing lights with Siri. Ships with everything needed to get started, including a hub and second remote. Easily expand your setup by adding extra dimmers around the house with these add-on kits. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking to save even further, consider going with a low-tech remote control outlet solution. These Etekcity plugs are perfect for those after a simple approach. You’ll lose the voice control but can still enjoy potential energy savings.

Prefer to put Lutron’s kits in even more places around your home? We still have a great deal on the larger 2-piece bundle at $120. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $150. Swing over to our Green Deals guide for even more offers on energy-conscious products that will help you save money along the way.

Lutron Caseta features:

Control your existing light bulbs (dimmable LEDs, incandescent and halogen) plus other connected devices easily from anywhere using the FREE Lutron app for iOS and Android

Schedule lights simply to turn on or off at specific times or at sunrise / sunset; schedules automatically adjust as seasons change, so no one ever comes home to a dark house

Lights can automatically adjust with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time

