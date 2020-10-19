Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $23 (Save 23%), more

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 73,000+) via Amazon is currently offering the Oontz Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $22.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $30, like you’ll still pay for other colors, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, is the best we’ve seen since March, and comes within $3 of the 2020 low. This compact portable Bluetooth speaker delivers an IPX5 water-resistance rating to help the Oontz Angle 3 serenade you just about anywhere. On top of its 14-hour playback on a single charge, there’s also 10W internal audio system for producing “crystal clear” audio that’s said to lack distortion even at maximum volume. As a #1 best-seller, over 85,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker offers up deals on power essentials, headphones, more from just $12
- Lecone 18W PD Charger: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code SST5T4NF
- Speck CandyShell iPhone 11 Case: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- V-MODA’s premium Crossfade 2 Headphones see rare discount to $300 (Save $50)
- Vtin R4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $8 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ code VTBH338AB
- TP-Link’s dual outlet smart plug falls to low of $18 (Save 40%), more from $14
- MFi Lightning Cable 3-pack: $6 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code 54KH465W
- Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Pad: $37 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Home Depot 1-day smart lock sale: Up to 40% off Schlage, Kwikset, more
- Lifeproof FRĒ iPhone 8 Plus Case: $36 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Seneo 10W Qi Leather Charging Pad: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code 88936R4C
- Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: $28 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Seneo 2 in 1 Charging Pad: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $8 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code 9ZLRO3Z5
- Tribit True Wireless Earbuds: $29 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance.
Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume. Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!