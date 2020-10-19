Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $23 (Save 23%), more

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 73,000+) via Amazon is currently offering the Oontz Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $22.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $30, like you’ll still pay for other colors, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, is the best we’ve seen since March, and comes within $3 of the 2020 low. This compact portable Bluetooth speaker delivers an IPX5 water-resistance rating to help the Oontz Angle 3 serenade you just about anywhere. On top of its 14-hour playback on a single charge, there’s also 10W internal audio system for producing “crystal clear” audio that’s said to lack distortion even at maximum volume. As a #1 best-seller, over 85,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance. Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume. Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!