Working or gaming on the go is usually more difficult than a home setup. There are plenty of great powerful gaming laptops, but playing on a small screen sitting flat on a table can be difficult and they don’t always boast the latest specs. Enter the ASUS ROG Strix XG17. With a crazy 240hz refresh rate, this 17.3-inch panel can run for about 3.5 hours at max speed on its internal battery and is easy to pack along thanks to its .4-inch thickness. Head below to watch the video and see it in action.

Portable meets Premium

First off, the XG17AHP is packed with features and accessories and carries a price tag that reflects that. You can opt for the panel and cover for $499.99 or go for the upgraded full package, which we have here with the XG17AHP.

Coming in at $599.99, the ASUS ROG Strix XG17 rivals the price of plenty of decent desktop displays. But portability and spec list are pretty impressive on here. This 17.3” 1080p IPS panel has a crazy-fast 240Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, factory calibrated 100% sRGB color, and a 3.5-hour run time when gaming at 240Hz. It might be a specialized display, but it is definitely special.

What’s in the box?

ASUS has packed a ton of handy accessories in this XG17AHP package. Included with the screen is a tripod that can telescope higher to position the monitor above a standard laptop screen, or just hold it at the side.

Also included is a smart cover that can protect the screen, but also hold it in portrait or landscape modes. Kind of like an iPad smart cover, it can fold up in different ways to hold the monitor at an appropriate angle for working on a desk. The vertical mode is a great addition for those who prefer this layout when working.

ASUS ROG Strix XG17: video

The ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHP also comes with a USB-C cable, micro-HDMI to full-size HDMI, a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and a power brick for the USB-A connection. So it should be ready to rock in almost any situation right out of the box.

And to carry it all, this package comes with a carrying bag as well. It’s big enough for the screen, laptop, and all of the accessories with these neat pockets at the bottom that perfectly fit the tripod.

Design and layout

Overall, the ASUS ROG Strix XG17 monitor has a subtle, clean design. The monitor itself comes in at just .4 inches thick making it very portable. Attaching the quick release for the ROG stand adds a bit of thickness to the back, but makes it much more usable with that included stand. Along the bottom are speakers.

On the left side of the screen are all of the controls as well as inputs and outputs. Along the top are four buttons that act as menu navigation and selection and down at the bottom are the Micro HDMI, and USB-C inputs as well as another USB-C port for charging. Lastly, the XG17 has a headphone out as well with a built-in DAC to drive headphones.

In use

So of course this monitor is meant for life on the go. With the tripod and screen protector/stand, it’s easy to position the display in the optimum orientation for your scenario. For editing videos, it’s handy to place above my normal laptop for some added screen real estate as well as being a bit easier on my body ergonomically.

Additionally, having it positioned higher up is great for gaming. Laptop gaming can be a bit painful with displays usually on the desk, but having the screen at a more comfortable viewing position is huge.

Personally, I love how portable the ASUS ROG Strix XG17 is. Previously when editing away from my normal setup I wouldn’t often think of bringing along an additional screen. But now that’s not only possible, but it’s also super easy with the XG17. It’s thin design and protective cover, and quick release ROG stand make it easy to pack along when I’m working outside the house. Editing video on an older MacBook Pro is made a lot easier with this display.

ASUS ROG Strix XG17: Wrapping up

Overall, the XG17 is pricey but adds a ton of versatility to portable gaming or working setup. And, with the ROG stand, it’s made even more convenient. The blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate leaves other portable displays in the dust while still offering a sharp 1080p IPS display with 100% sRGB color and factory calibration.

