DVD + Blu-ray from $8: Best of Warner Bros., Star Trek, Back to the Future, more

Amazon is offering the Best of Warner Bros. 20 Film Collection on DVD for $19.96 Prime shipped. Normally up to $80, today’s deal drops it to a new all-time low and just $1 per movie. You’ll find a plethora of films from throughout Warner Bros. history here, including Grand Hotel, Ben-Hur, Million Dollar Baby, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and many more. Fans of Warner Bros. will also find a 24-page booklet included, which only further expands your unique collection here. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on Blu-ray.

This box set pays homage to one of the most iconic all American movie studios, Warner Brothers, with 20 Warners Best Picture winners. Contents include Mrs. Miniver (1942), The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), An American in Paris (1951), One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), Chariots of Fire (1981), Million Dollar Baby (2004) and The Departed (2006). 20 Best Picture Winners on 23 Discs!

