Amazon slashes CRAFTSMAN’s 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit to $59 (Reg. $79)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (CMCD700C1) for $59 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best 2020 Amazon offers we’ve tracked. This cordless screw driving kit bundles a drill/driver, 20V MAX battery, and charger. Whenever the battery has been depleted, a mere 60 minutes on the charger will have you fully back up and running. A built-in LED light helps illuminate your work area. CRAFTSMAN backs this kit with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Sacrifice a year of warranty and CRAFTSMAN branding in favor of reduced spending with BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver at $39. It’s powerful enough to drill into wood, metal, and plastic. The company touts that it’s ready to tackle “all screw driving tasks.”

It doesn’t matter which option you choose, a nice way to round things out is with the discount we spotted earlier on Bosch’s 21-piece Gold Oxide Bit Set at 56% off. This means you’ll only have to set aside $10, arguably making this a deal that’s hard to pass up. Over 200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

CRAFTSMAN 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features:

  • 1/2 inch Cordless drill/driver with high performance motor produces 280 unit watts out for completing a variety of applications
  • 2 speed gearbox with speeds of 0350/01, 500 for speed of fastening
  • 1/2 inches Keyless chuck for fast and easy bit changes

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

