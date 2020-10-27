Amazon slashes CRAFTSMAN’s 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit to $59 (Reg. $79)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (CMCD700C1) for $59 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best 2020 Amazon offers we’ve tracked. This cordless screw driving kit bundles a drill/driver, 20V MAX battery, and charger. Whenever the battery has been depleted, a mere 60 minutes on the charger will have you fully back up and running. A built-in LED light helps illuminate your work area. CRAFTSMAN backs this kit with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Sacrifice a year of warranty and CRAFTSMAN branding in favor of reduced spending with BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver at $39. It’s powerful enough to drill into wood, metal, and plastic. The company touts that it’s ready to tackle “all screw driving tasks.”

It doesn’t matter which option you choose, a nice way to round things out is with the discount we spotted earlier on Bosch’s 21-piece Gold Oxide Bit Set at 56% off. This means you’ll only have to set aside $10, arguably making this a deal that’s hard to pass up. Over 200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

CRAFTSMAN 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features:

1/2 inch Cordless drill/driver with high performance motor produces 280 unit watts out for completing a variety of applications

2 speed gearbox with speeds of 0350/01, 500 for speed of fastening

1/2 inches Keyless chuck for fast and easy bit changes

