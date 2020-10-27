Add RGB lighting to your space with 33- or 66-foot LED strips priced from $16.50

Minger Official (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $16.30 Prime shipped with the code 7JMAJBIM at checkout. Down from $30, today’s deal drops 43% off its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on a strip this long. No smarts are found here, but there is a 44-key IR remote included for you to customize the brightness, colors, and patterns available here. With two 16.4-foot LED strips, this can easily cover a wide area of your home with just a single wall plug. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade the kitchen, living room, home theater, office, or even garage with unique RGB lighting, this is a great way to do just that. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for an even longer LED strip on sale.

Need something that reaches further in both directions? Well, Minger via Amazon is also offering its 66-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $29.99 shipped with the code 7JMAJBIM and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $40 and today’s deal saves you $10 from its regular going rate. Essentially, this is two 33-foot RGB LED strips that branch off from one controller, giving you the ability to cover a large area with a single unit. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something voice controlled? Well, right now you can pick up a 2-pack of Philips Hue white bulbs for $21 with more deals priced from $10. So, be sure to swing by this sale we spotted earlier before it sells out.

Minger RGB LED Light Strip features:

RGB Multicolor Optional: Featuring 20 preset and 6 DIY colors, the strip lights instantly change the look and ambiance of any room. Select a warm glow to help you unwind or a cool color for energy. Our DIY feature allows you to unleash your creativity in style.

Create Your Scene: Stretching to 10m Super Length (2 rolls of 16.4ft), the 32.8ft LED strip lights were designed for multiple scenarios. They are ideal for bedroom ceilings, bars, countertops, and staircases, and long enough to brighten entire areas with vibrant colors.

Incredible Durability: Great flexibility, allows you to bend the strip light around corners easily. They can also be held firmly in place with clips and screws to prevent hanging or falling. 3M adhesives and an ETL certified adapter ensure not only its endurance but also your safety.

