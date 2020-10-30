Amazon currently offers Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch at $69.88 shipped. Usually selling for $80, this unique fitness game from Nintendo has been hard to come by throughout most of 2020 and is now matching the all-time low. As one of the more unique Nintendo experiences, Ring Fit Adventure pairs your Switch with a new accessory and guided RPG battle-style workouts to help get in shape. If you’ve been looking to try this one out for yourself, today’s discount may very well be one of the last times it’ll be available before selling out ahead of the holidays. We found it to be a thorough yet fun way to get fit at home in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Ring Fit Adventure isn’t the only workout game in Nintendo’s catalog right now. Earlier in the summer, its free Jump Rope Challenge game went up on the eShop as another way to get some exercise in at home. You can learn all about the experience and how it leverages your Switch Joy-Cons in our coverage right here.

But if it’s gear for the rest of your Nintendo Switch setup, we’ve got you covered. Right now, PowerA’s wireless and wired Enhanced controllers are on sale from $12.50 alongside SanDisk’s licensed 128GB microSD card at $20. You’ll also find all of the best titles for your Switch library on sale in this morning’s roundup.

Ring Fit Adventure features:

Explore a fantastical adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises! Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses. Two new accessories, Ring -Con and Leg Strap, measure your real-world actions and help turn them into in-game movements. With additional minigames, Ring Fit Adventure is great escape for players of all skill levels and schedules.

