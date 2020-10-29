Breville’s Nespresso Essenza Mini Expresso Machine now $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Expresso Machine for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $200 at Best Buy, this model dropped from the $200 range to around $150 at the top of the month and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Packing 19 bars of pressure, one-touch operation, and adjustable cup sizes, this is one of the most convenient ways to add some espresso (or regular coffee) to your morning routine. It ships with a Aeroccino 3 milk frother for all of your latte and cappuccino needs as well as 14 coffee capsules to get you started. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you would prefer to be in the Keurig single-serve ecosystem instead, take a look at the $79 Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker. This model supports just about all of the K-Cup pods out there, carries solid ratings, and will save you some cash in the process. Otherwise, check out the Mueller Ultimate Single Serve Coffee Maker at under $50 as another notable alternative.

More on the Breville Nespresso Mini Expresso Machine:

Discover the newest and smallest ever single serve espresso maker from Nespresso by Breville, without compromising on exceptional coffee and espresso moments. This compact espresso machine is effortlessly portable and features a sleek design and modern smooth lines, allowing it to fit into anywhere saving valuable counterspace. Create a barista-style coffee or espresso drinks every time, thanks to our one-touch operation and extraction system which delivers up to 19 bars of pressure.

